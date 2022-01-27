Calvin Klein cuts up to 75% off sale items from $9: Underwear, jeans, more

The Calvin Klein Flash Sale offers up to 75% off clearance items from just $9. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on orders of $49 or more. The men’s Logo French Terry Knit Pull-On Joggers are currently marked down to $40, which is 50% off the original rate. These joggers are available in five color options and the drawstring waistband allows you to have a perfect fit. This style is great for everyday wear, workouts, and much more. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!