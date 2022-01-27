Extend your DJI FPV drone flight time with an extra official battery at $129 (New low, Save $30)

Amazon now offers the DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery for $129 shipped. Also at B&H. Normally fetching $159, you’re looking at $30 in savings and quite the rare discount. Marking a new all-time low, this is also the first notable price cut we’ve tracked. If you’ve recently taken advantage of this ongoing DJI FPV discount or happened to pick one up over the holidays, grabbing the brand’s official battery is a must-have for extending flight time. It will deliver an additional 20 minutes of usage for each of your aerial photography sessions, all with the official DJI seal of approval. Grabbing an extra battery is a must-have for maximizing your FPV drone usage, and our coverage over at DroneDJ dives in for a closer look on the topic.

As noted above, DJI’s actual FPV drone itself is on sale right now, as well. This $999 package enters as one of the more flagship offerings from the company, but includes a pair of its goggles alongside $300 in savings. Arriving at an all-time low, this is a great option to take one of the fastest consumer drones on the market for a spin, and have enough cash left over to extend your flight time with the lead deal.

If you’re looking for a great device to edit photos on while in the field, Apple’s new cellular iPad mini 6 is certainly worth a look. I’ve personally found that mine is perfect for reviewing photography sessions and with the added cellular connectivity on these models, you’ll be able to share highlights before you’re even back from the shoot. Down to Amazon all-time lows, several styles are up for the taking right now at $629.

DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery features:

The DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery is an essential component for the DJI FPV Drone, providing it power for flight. The LiPo 6S battery provides 2000mAh of battery and is compatible with a host of optional accessories, such as the FPV Battery Charging Hub and FPV AC Power Adapter.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!