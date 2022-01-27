Grab the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in bright blue for $60 (Save $20)

B&H is offering the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker in blue for $59.99 shipped. Normally priced at $80, you’ll not only be saving $20 off with this deal, but also scoring the best price we’ve tracked since the holidays. The JBL Clip 4 has a handy built-in carabiner for easy accessibility, and with 10-hours of battery life you’ll be sure to not miss out on your favorite music or podcasts when you want them. Its rated IP67 for water and dust-resistance and has a convenient USB-C charging port. The small but strong speaker outputs 5W from its 1.5-inch driver and connects easily to Bluetooth-enabled devices so you can start listening fast.

If you want to keep your tunes to yourself, consider the JBL Vibe 100TWS True Wireless In-Ear Headphones for $30 via B&H. Also in a cool blue, the headphones offer up to 20 hours of playback with its charging case, built-in mic for hands-free calling, and support for mobile digital assistant across platforms. They’re small and easy to transport in their case and make for a great alternative to the previous deal.

If you want to upgrade your bedside-table, think about adding on the Lenovo Smart Clock 2 with Wireless Charging Dock for $70. You’ll get the features you need out of an alarm clock and smart home device paired with Google Assistant, a 10W Qi pad, and a 2.4A USB-A port. This offer is at its all-time low with savings of $20 off, so its worth checking out.

More on the JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker:

