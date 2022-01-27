Land a 3-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s Hand Soap pump bottles on the counter for under $8.50 (35% off)

Amazon is now offering a 3-pack of Mrs. Meyer’s Clean Day Liquid Hand Soap for $8.37 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Clip the on-page coupon, opt for Subscribe & Save on the listing page, and cancel the sub after your order goes through. Regularly $13, this is more than 35% off the going rate and a perfect time to stock up if you’re not going to grab Amazon’s smart dispenser unit while it’s on sale. You’re looking at three 370ml pump action bottles that look as nice on the sink as they are to the environment. The cruelty-free biodegradable soap is among the more popular options on Amazon and it just got 35% less expensive. More details below.

If you are using a dispenser, then the bulk bottles of Amazon’s Solimo hand soap is even more affordable. You’re looking at a pair of 946ml bottles for just over $6 Prime shipped, leaving you with far more soap for the money.

As we mentioned above, Amazon’s smart touch-free soap dispenser is now marked down to $40, or one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked. This Alexa-ready model keeps things hygienic around the house and has only been lower once over the 2021 Black Friday festivities. All of the details are right here.

Hard-working, non-drying Iowa Pine scented soap for busy hands

Liquid hand soap made with essential oils, aloe vera, olive oil, and other thoughtfully chosen ingredients

Festive Iowa Pine hand soap has a wonderful scent of freshly cut trees with a touch of clove and cedar

Paraben free hand soap that is also made without phthalates or artificial colors

Mrs. Meyer’s produces cruelty free hand soaps. None of our products are tested on animals

