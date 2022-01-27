LifeStraw’s 18-cup water dispenser filters out over 30 contaminates at $48 (First sale, Reg. $60)

Amazon is offering the LifeStraw Home 18-cup Water Filter Dispenser for $47.96 shipped. Down from $60, today’s deal marks the first discount that we’ve tracked for this model, which also means it’s a new all-time low. Designed to filter out over 30 contaminates that include bacteria, microplastics, lead, mercury, PFAs, chlorine, and more, this dispenser has the ability to purify up to 264 gallons on a single membrane microfilter. However, the activated carbon + iro exchange filter will need to be changed out every 40 gallons. LifeStraw claims that the membrane microfilter will last up to a year and the activated carbon will go for around two months before needing to be replaced. Head below for more.

Save some cash when you opt instead for the PUR Water Filter Pitcher for just $15 at Amazon. The reason this option is more budget-friendly then today’s lead deal is the fact that it only holds seven cups of liquid at a time and PUR doesn’t specify the exact contaminates that it filters out. However, if you just want something a bit better then what comes out of your tap, this PUR filter will be a great step up.

If you’re wanting to keep bottled water or other drinks cool at your desk, then consider picking up this Frigidaire retro mini fridge while it’s on sale for $20. That’s a savings of 47% and marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked.

More on the LifeStraw Home 18-cup Water Filter Dispenser:

Protects against over 30 contaminants including bacteria, parasites, microplastics, lead, mercury, and chemicals including PFAS, chlorine, organic chemical matter like pesticides and herbicides, sediment, sand, and cloudiness. Retains essential minerals like magnesium and potassium that are good for your health.

Sleek and sustainable design, made from durable, BPA-free plastic. Easy to fill, pour, and maintain.

The membrane microfilter lasts 264 gallons (1 year). The activated carbon + ion exchange filter lasts 40 gallons (approximately 2 months with regular use). Both are compatible with all LifeStraw Home Water Filter Pitchers.

