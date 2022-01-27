NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster sees rare discount to new low at $89 (Reg. $126)

Amazon offers the NERF Star Wars Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster for $88.79 shipped. Normally fetching $126, you’re looking at not only a new all-time low, but also the first notable discount in over a year. This is the first time it has dropped under $110, as well. Measuring over 50-inches long, this NERF blaster is about as impressive as they come with a design that’s straight out of The Mandalorian. It features plenty of authentic details from the series as well as blaster sound effects, accurate reloading mechanism, and more. That’s of course alongside the actual NERF dart shooting action. Even though Boba Fett has been stealing the spotlight as of late, we might just be getting to see more of the Amban Phase Blaster in the ongoing Disney+ series, making today’s discount the perfect time to score one yourself. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re more of a Boba Fett fan, NERF just recently teamed up with Hasbro to launch a foam dart-shooting version of the bounty hunter’s iconic weapon. The new NERF EE-3 Blaster is available for pre-order right now on Amazon, and will upgrade your arsenal or collection with much of the same authenticity. Our launch coverage fully details what to expect from the replica, as well.

Speaking of the Book of Boba Fett, the folks over at Regal Robot just launched a pair of Rancor throne magnets that are even more authentic props for collectors to bring home. Scanned off of original Lucas Film assets, these magnets are right out of the Disney+ series and a more affordable option for Star Wars fans to consider. Though if we’re talking about authentic collectibles from a galaxy far, far away, Sideshow’s life-size Baby Yoda is about as cool as it gets and our review checks out all the details.

NERF Mandalorian Amban Phase Blaster features:

This dart-firing blaster is meticulously detailed, capturing the look of the Amban Phase-pulse blaster seen in The Mandalorian live-action TV series on Disney+. The blaster measures 50.25 inches long (1.27 meters) and comes fully assembled in premium packaging, perfect for display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

