Prep for tax season with 11 courses from a certified accountant for $30 (Reg. $2,189)

Unless you are lucky enough to have a personal accountant, the tax season is a time of stress and headaches. If you want to make the ride a little smoother, The 2022 Complete Tax Preparation Bundle offers 11 courses from a Certified Public Accountant for just $29.99 (Reg. $2,189) via 9to5Toys Specials.

Whether you want to save money or take full control of your finances, learning the fundamentals of tax law is a smart move. It can also help you unlock hidden rebates, and feel more confident about your figures.

Delivered by Robert Steele CPA, this bundle is the ultimate introduction to tax. Through 626 individual lessons, you learn all the fundamentals of personal and business tax.

The line-up includes courses on income tax for corporations in different categories, small proprietors, and partnerships. The training covers both the theory and the practical side, with tutorials on using Excel and QuickBooks to manage your accounts.

Other courses in the bundle look at family tax credits, individual retirement accounts (IRAs), deductions for working at home, and the implications of selling your home.

Your instructor is an experienced accountant and top-rated instructor, who has helped over half a million students over the past 12 years. Today, he has a rating of 4.4 out of 5 stars on Udemy from over 24,000 reviews.

Order today for just $29.99 to get lifetime access to all 11 courses, normally worth a total of $2,189.

