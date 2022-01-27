Be prepared on the road: Nexpow Car Jump Starter kits with USB from $56 (Reg. up to $100)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, NEXPOWER-US (99% positive feedback over the last 90 days) via Amazon is now offering up to 20% or more off its car jump starters. You can now grab the Nexpow 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter with USB Quick Charge for $63.98 shipped. Regularly up to $100, this one has more regularly been in the $80 range and is now up to 36% off. We did see it down at $59.50 on sale last year, but this is the lowest we have tracked since last summer. This model is suitable for up to 7.5L gas or 6.5L diesel engines and can jump start vehicles as many as 20 times with 2000amp peak current. It also sports a pair of USB ports (5V/3A and 5V/2.1A) for emergency device charging situations, making it a handy little piece of kit to keep in the trunk just in case. It also ships with the battery clamps and carrying case. More deals and details below.

Browse through the rest of today’s Gold Box sale for additional models starting from $56 shipped. Everything is at least 20% off and includes the battery clamps in the box.

Another great tool to keep things safe and convenient on the road this winter and beyond is Anker’s MagGo MagSafe car mount. We recently went hands-on with the latest model as part of our Tested with 9to5Toys series and found it be a feature-rich solution just about any iPhone 12 or 13 owner should consider. You can get all of the details and a closer look at the MagSafe mount in our review right here. Not to mention all of the deals we are tracking on Anker charging gear in the latest Amazon sale.

More on the Nexpow 2000A Peak 18000mAh Car Jump Starter:

With the same battery capacity, our new Quick Discharge Start Power jump starter has 3-5 times enhanced current compare to the old 2nd generation. At the same time, It could balance the temperature by reducing start-up the temperature by disruptive innovation of battery/assembly structure to keep a safe start.

