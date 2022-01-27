Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers best-sellers for $30 shipped, today only

The Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale offers styles for $29.99, today only with code SNEAKERS29 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Bahama II Baja Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These sneakers are great for spring weather and are available in two color options. The 360-lace design also adds support and it has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. It also has a flexible design to promote a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.
Our top picks for men include:
- Bahama II Baja Linen Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Camo Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Striper II CVO Baja Linen Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Waxy Canvas Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- Bahama II Ombre Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- Soletide Embroidered Stripe Sneakers $30 (Orig. $70)
- SeaCycled Crest Boat Sneakers $30 (Orig. $65)
- Crest Vibe Leather Mule Sneakers $30 (Orig. $70)
- Crest Boat Cheetah Suede Sneakers $30 (Orig. $70)
- Crest Vibe Chambray Mule Sneakers $30 (Orig. $60)
- …and even more deals…
Looking for even more deals? You will want to check out the Nordstrom Rack Cole Haan Flash Sale that’s offering up to 65% off select styles from $45.
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!