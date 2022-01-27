Sperry’s Sneaker Flash Sale offers best-sellers for $30 shipped, today only

The Sperry Sneaker Flash Sale offers styles for $29.99, today only with code SNEAKERS29 at checkout. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of the most notable items from this sale is the men’s Bahama II Baja Sneakers. This style is currently marked down to $30, which is 50% off the original rate. These sneakers are great for spring weather and are available in two color options. The 360-lace design also adds support and it has a rubber outsole that promotes traction. It also has a flexible design to promote a natural stride. Rated 4.5/5 stars from Sperry customers. Head below the jump to find the rest of our top picks or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

