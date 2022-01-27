Start your PC build with ASUS TUF X570-PRO Wi-Fi 6 motherboard at Amazon low of $187

Amazon is offering the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO Wi-Fi 6 AM4 Motherboard for $186.99 shipped. This saves $33 and marks a return to the Amazon low that we’ve tracked only a few times before. This motherboard will be the perfect centerpiece for your new gaming setup. It works with AMD’s AM4 socket that includes both Ryzen 3000 and 5000 processors with PCIe 4.0 support in tow. On top of that, Wi-Fi 6 and 2.5GbE are onboard for networking, HDMI 2.1 support and DisplayPort 1.2 are available for supported processors, and there’s ample USB connectivity both on the back and inside the case. Of course, being an X570 motherboard there’s plenty of overclocking potential here with an active chipset heatsink, multiple hybrid fan headers, and 12+2 DrMOS power stages. Head below for more.

The ASUS Prime B550M-A Wi-Fi AM4 Motherboard is available for $130 if you’re on a tighter budget. While it’s not X570, you’ll still find Wi-Fi 6 onboard as well as PCIe 4.0 support, native compatibility with both Ryzen 3000 and 5000 processors, and a sleek design. The overclocking potential isn’t quite as high though, so do keep that in mind.

Don’t forget that we’re currently tracking an all-time low on AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600X processor. This is the CPU that I personally use for gaming and absolutely love it. Down $35 from its normal going rate of $295, you’ll pay just $260 right now and enjoy the lowest price that we’ve tracked all-time.

More on the ASUS TUF Gaming X570-PRO Wi-Fi 6 Motherboard:

Robust Power Design: 12 plus 2 DrMOS power stages with high-quality alloy chokes and durable capacitors to provide reliable power for the last AMD high-count-core CPUs

Optimized Thermal Solution: Fanless VRM, active chipset heatsink, multiple hybrid fan headers and fan speed management with Fan Xpert 4 or the UEFI Q-Fan Control utility

High-performance Gaming Networking: WiFi 6 (802.11ax), 2.5 Gb LAN with ASUS LANGuard

