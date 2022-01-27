Didn’t score the Xbox Mini Fridge? This Frigidaire retro might do the trick at $20 (47% off)

Walmart is now offering the Frigidaire Portable Retro Mini Personal Beverage Refrigerator for $20 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with a Walmart+ membership (free trial). Regularly $38 with similar models fetching $33 at Amazon, this is up to 47% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. While it certainly isn’t that Xbox mini fridge everybody went wild for, it is a nice miniature option for the game room or home theater with classic retro stylings. It’s large enough to house six cans with a locking latch and can be powered by either a typical home outlet or the included 12V car adapter. Rated 4+ stars from over 1,500 Walmart customers.

At just $20, you’ll ben hard-pressed to find a better one for less. There hardly any options in Amazon’s under $20 mini fridge category, making today’s lead deal the best option out there for folks looking to bring something like this home or into the game room

You can check out our coverage of the Xbox mini fridge here if you’re interested, just don’t expect to be able to get your hands on one right now – the only chance of getting one is second-hand at a higher price tag on eBay at this point.

Head over to our home goods guide for more deals on household essentials and small appliances including COSORI’s smart Alexa-ready indoor grill and air fryer.

More on the Frigidaire Portable Retro Mini Fridge:

The Frigidaire 6 can mini personal beverage refrigerator is a cool and fun way to keep your favorite beverages and snacks cold and can keep your skin care products cool. The retro design will look great with any décor whether contemporary or traditional. It is perfect for a dorm room, office or RV !. It has room for your snacks and beverages so you can get you through your big study session or long day at the office. It is designed to easily fit where you need it on your desk, bookshelf or other handy spot. This portable fridge comes with convenient handle and it is lightweight! Works without refrigerants or Freon.

