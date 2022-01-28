Amazon cert. refurbished Fire HD 8 models make for great couch tablets from just $40 (50% off)

Amazon is now offering certified refurbished Fire HD 8 tablets for $39.99 shipped. Regularly $80, this is 50% off the typical refurbished rate and $50 under the current new price. You’ll also find the certified refurbished Fire HD 8 Plus model from $49.99 shipped, down from the regular $100. The main differences between the two models is the additional 1GB of RAM and faster 4-hour charge time on the Plus edition. Otherwise, you’re looking 8-inch HD tablets refurbished, “tested, and certified to look and work like new” with the same warranty. The 2.0GHz quad-core processors make for great living room or couch displays while also offering up daily digital organizer functionality and affordable access to Zoom calling. More details below and in our Amazon Fire tablet breakdown feature.

As of right now, our leads deals are the most affordable Fire tablets you’ll find and a particularly affordable way to bring one home. You can browse through some of the cases and screen covers options right here if you’re looking for a little bit of extra protection, but either way, it doesn’t really get much more affordable than this for a proper Amazon tablet right now.

Or, take it up a notch (or six) with these rare discounts on the 2021 Apple cellular iPad mini 6 at a new Amazon all-time low. Easily one of the best tablets on the market, you can now pick one up for $600 over at Amazon if you’re quick. All of the details you need to know are waiting for you right here.

More on the Amazon Fire HD 8 tablet:

8″ HD display, 2X the storage (32 or 64 GB of internal storage and up to 1 TB with microSD card) + 2 GB RAM. 10th generation (2020 release).

All-day battery life – Up to 12 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching videos, and listening to music.

Now with USB-C for easier charging. Fully charges in under 5 hours (with included cable + adapter).

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!