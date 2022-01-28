Amp up your smart home security with the Ring 1080p Wired Video Doorbell for $50

B&H is now offering the Ring 1080p Wired Doorbell in Black for $49.99 with free shipping. Usually priced at $60, not only will you get $10 off, but you’re scoring the best offer since the holiday season. You’ll now be able to monitor your front door and keep your home safe with this Ring Video Doorbell. With night vision and a 1920×1080 resolution combined with a 15-degree field of view, you won’t miss anything that happens within your front yard. There’s also motion detection with customizable zones depending on hot spots in frame such as a front window or side door. Not to mention, this Ring Video Doorbell is compatible with Alexa and contains the option of a Ring Protect subscription plan (for additional cost) where you can view a 60-day video history and much more. You can check out our launch coverage here or head below for more.

If you still want to install a doorbell camera for safety, but want one a bit less expensive, consider the Home Zone Security 1080p Smart Doorbell Camera for $40 via B&H. You’ll get many great features of the Ring, just for a few dollars cheaper. The 1920x1080p resolution is still in play so you can see anyone or anything entering your yard. The Home Zone has a smaller field of vision and lack of motion tracking, but it’s still a solid alternative and keeps the functions you need for a security doorbell.

While protecting the outside of your home, think about decorating the inside with the Walker Edison Side Table in Dark Walnut for $94 via Amazon. This small side table can also function as a nightstand and help you declutter some of your most jam-packed spaces. This is the best deal tracked on this item, and it would make a nice addition to your home this season.

More on the Ring 1080p Wired Doorbell:

Monitor your front door from anywhere with the black 1080p Wired Video Doorbell from Ring. This Wi-Fi doorbell uses your doorbell wiring for power to capture 1920 x 1080 resolution video. It features a 155° horizontal field of view, night vision functionality, two-way audio with noise cancellation, and customizable motion detection.

