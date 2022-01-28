Essentially FREE adidas or Nintendo eShop credit now live with gift cards from $31.50

For today only, Newegg is offering $65 in adidas gift cards for $50 with free email delivery. This is nearly 25% in savings, matching our previous mention, and a great way to score some essentially free adidas credit. Just note, the credit expires on May 31, 2022. You can grab as many as five of these discounted gift card deals in order to maximize your savings on an upcoming adidas purchase – perfect during upcoming sitewide sales and one of the only ways to score deals on newly released gear that is typically exempt from promotions. They can also make for great gifts for family members, friends, and colleagues you might not get a chance to see in person. Head below for more.

Newegg is also offering a quick and easy $35 Nintendo eShop gift card for $31.50 with free digital delivery right now when you apply code 93XSJ38 at checkout. While not the largest discount, these eShop gift card offers tend to sell out quickly so jump in now if you plan on spending any money at all on Nintendo’s digital storefront over the next few months.

Speaking of gift cards, Amazon is throwing in a free $20 credit with the purchase of the new Beats Fit Pro earbuds with Apple’s H1 chip today, which is effectively matching the best deals we have tracked thus far.

We also just spotted Withings’ all-new ScanWatch at the Amazon all-time right now, but you can also choose to grab it with a $50 gift card attached as well. All of the details on this offer are right here.

More details on today’s adidas gift card deal:

A maximum of five Gift Cards may be redeemed on one order

adidas Gift Cards may be redeemed for merchandise on adidas.com and in adidas Sport Performance, adidas Originals, and adidas Outlet stores in the United States

adidas Gift Cards are not redeemable at miteam.com, yeezysupply.com, TaylorMade, y-3, Reebok or Rockport

“Send as Gift” Function Available Upon Receive of the Gift Card. Customizable Name and Personal Message

