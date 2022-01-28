Fossil’s fresh new markdowns offer up to 50% off hundreds of styles + free shipping

Fossil offers fresh new markdowns at up to 50% off including hundreds of styles. Prices are as marked. Customers receive free delivery on all orders. One of our top picks from this sale is the Luther Brown Leather Watch that’s currently marked down to $64. For comparison, this watch is regularly priced at $169. This stylish watch pairs nicely with casual or business attire and it features a timeless design to wear for years to come. The large black face is very on-trend as well as the dark brown leather band that pairs with it. It would also be a fantastic gift idea for Valentine’s Day. Find even more deals from Fossil below or you can shop the entire sale here.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include:

Looking for more deals? Timex is having its End of Season Sale that’s offering up to 50% off sitewide and an extra 20% off your purchase.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!