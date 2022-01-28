Intel’s 8-core i7-12700K ships with PCIe 5.0 support for your gaming setup at $365

Today only, as part of its ShellShocker Deals of the Day, Newegg is offering the latest Intel i7-12700K 12-core Desktop Processor for $364.99 shipped with the code 93XSJ87 at checkout. For comparison, our last mention was in December for $400 and this processor has been falling in price recently. Amazon sells it for $375 now with today’s deal matching the low that we’ve seen outside of YMMV discounts. This is Intel’s latest-generation processor that arrives with support for both DDR5 memory as well as PCIe 5.0. Unsure what having PCIe 5.0 support will do for your setup? Well, updated NVMe SSDs just started to be announced with 13GB/s transfer rates, for starters. Plus, the processor has eight high-performance cores with four efficiency cores allowing you to chew through intensive tasks and sip power when idling. Take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage than head below for more.

Need a full computer without having to pay exorbitant amounts to build it yourself? Consider picking up the HP Chromebook x360 14a for $355 at Amazon. Coming in at $10 below the cost of the 12700K above, you’re getting an entire computer here complete with a 14-inch HD touchscreen, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, and all-day battery life. Just keep in mind there’s nowhere near the same amount of processing power as the i7 above, but for lightweight tasks a Chromebook can easily get you through the day.

More of an AMD fan? Right now the Ryzen 5 5600X is on sale for $260, which is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked for the 6-core 12-thread CPU. I personally use the 5600X in my gaming desktop and absolutely love it, making it my recommended gaming processor for mid-range builds.

More on the Intel i7-12700K:

Intel Core i7 3.60 GHz processor offers more cache space and the hyper-threading architecture delivers high performance for demanding applications with better onboard graphics and faster turbo boost

The processor features Socket LGA-1700 socket for installation on the PCB

25 MB of L3 cache to boost the instruction processing and system performance

