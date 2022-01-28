Microsoft’s 15-inch Surface Laptop 4 with Ryzen 7 processor sees $300 discount to $1,000

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy’s official eBay storefront is offering the latest Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 15-inch with 2GHz Ryzen 7 Surface Edition/8GB/256GB for $999.99 shipped. Also matched directly at Best Buy. Down $300 from its normal going rate, today’s deal is among the best that we’ve tracked for the higher-end model. Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop 4 offers a 15-inch 3:2 PixelSense touchscreen display, a custom Ryzen 7 processor with eight cores and 16 threads, as well as AMD Vega 11 graphics support. On top of that, you’ll find Dolby Atmos audio and all-day battery life for a solid feature set all around. When it comes to I/O, there’s the Microsoft Surface Connector in addition to USB-A, USB-C, and 3.5mm. Check out our announcement coverage for a deeper dive into Microsoft’s latest Surface Laptop and then head below for more.

On a tighter budget? While it won’t offer the exact same experience as the Surface Laptop 4, you’ll find that Acer’s gaming laptop is a solid alternative. Coming in at $794 right now on Amazon, this laptop packs a 144Hz display and RTX 3050 graphics card for content creation or gaming when away from your desk.

Looking for something more high-end or gaming-focused? Consider picking up the MSI Summit E13 Flip Evo that’s on sale from $999 with a premium build. We also have the Alienware x17 gaming laptop on sale for $440 off, packing a 300Hz display and RTX 3060 graphics card for a solid on-the-go experience.

More on the Surface Laptop 4:

Power to do what you want with up to 70% more speed than before and a custom AMD Ryzen 7 Microsoft Surface Edition processor. Thin, light, elegant design in choice of two sizes: light, portable 13.5” or larger 15” that’s perfect for split-screen multitasking. Show your best side on video calls with sharp video and image quality, even in low light, thanks to a front-facing 720p HD camera.

