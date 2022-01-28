Optoma’s CinemaX P2 4K HDR10 ultra-short throw projector falls to Amazon low at $900 off

Amazon is offering the Optoma CinemaX P2 Ultra Short Throw 4K Laser for $2,499 shipped. Down from $3,299, today’s deal marks a return to its all-time low that we’ve only seen once before at Amazon. This projector delivers true 4K UHD resolution and HDR10 support for an incredible home theater experience. There’s a 6-segment color wheel which can bring “richer colors and enhanced brightness” alongside “accurate cinematic color” to your living room. The ultra-short throw design can display up to a 120-inch image only being inches away from the wall. You’ll find that it also features native support for Alexa and Assistant, which we go into more detail on in our announcement coverage. Head below for additional information.

Whether you’re looking for a more budget-friendly projector or just one to take on camping trips this spring, then Anker’s Nebula Mars II Pro is a fantastic option. Coming in at $550 on Amazon, it’s $1,949 less than today’s lead deal. Delivering a 720p resolution and 500-lumen brightness, the Mars II Pro also features a built-in battery that can last for up to three hours per charge, which is enough to get through most movies without having to plug in.

On an even tighter budget? Check out our previous post which has refurbished refurbished ViewSonic projectors on sale from $179 alongside other options from Anker. Some of the deals have expired but there’s still time to score some budget-friendly home theater upgrades as a few of the products are still discounted.

More on the Optoma CinemaX P2 4K HDR10 Projector:

4K UHD + HDR10: Enjoy a high-quality, cinematic home theater experience with 4K Ultra HD, HDR10 technology and an incredible 2,000,000:1 contrast ratio

Experience richer colors and enhanced brightness with the six-segment color wheel; The RGBRGB color wheel brings accurate cinematic color to your home, reproducing movies, TV and games as the director envisioned

Laser technology delivers outstanding brightness up to 30,000 hours of light source life that maintains stunning image quality throughout its lifespan; 3,000 lumens of brightness enable lights-on viewing in a variety of rooms, any time of day

