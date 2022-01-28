Rocketbook smart reusable notebooks now starting from $13.50 at Amazon (Up to 38% off)

Amazon is now offering a series of spiral notebooks starting from just $9. One standout is the Rocketbook Smart Reusable Dot-Grid Notebook for $21.10 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $34 direct and currently matched at Walmart, today’s offer is the lowest price we can find with up to 38% in savings. This is also within about $1 of the all-time low and you’ll find the lined version down at $21.80 Prime shipped right now as well. The Rocketbooks are completely reuseable, wiping clean with a simple cloth once the pages are all filled up, and you can beam all of your notes, doodles, and sketches to the cloud before you do so. They also ship with a Pilot Frixion and a microfiber cloth as one of the best options for folks who still like to jot some handwritten notes down. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart. More Rocketbook deals below.

You’ll also find some not so smart spiral notebooks on sale today from just over $9 right here as well as the Rocketbook Minis from $13.60 Prime shipped. Regularly closer to $16 or so, the feature are essentially the same here, just in a tighter form factor. Be sure to check out Rocketbook’s Orbit executive reusable legal pad while it’s on sale as well.

If you’re looking for a more high-tech way of taking notes and sketching ideas, check out this all-time low on the iPad mini 6. Apple’s latest features a more compact footprint that has been lauded among critics and is easily one of the better options on the market right now. but don’t sleep on this particular deal, as it could be no more just about any minute now. Everything you need to know is right here.

More on the Rocketbook:

No more wasting paper – this 36 page dotted grid notebook can be used endlessly by wiping clean with a damp cloth

Blast your handwritten notes to popular cloud services like Google drive Dropbox Evernote box OneNote Slack iCloud email and more using the free Rocketbook application for iOS and Android

Allow 15 seconds for ink from any Pilot Frixion pen marker or highlighter to dry in order for it to bond to our specialized pages

