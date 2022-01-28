Score the Samsung T700 Series 27-inch WQHD Monitor at all-time low of $220 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the Samsung T700 Series 27-inch WQHD Monitor for $219.99 shipped. Normally priced at $330, you’re not only saving $110 with this offer, but also scoring the best deal we’ve tracked on this product. If you’re looking to upgrade your work or gaming set-up, this monitor is a perfect first step. It has WQHD resolution that offers 1.7x the pixel density of Full HD display. The monitor also has a 75Hz refresh rate, VESA compatibility, and an IPS panel so you’re getting some of the key features needed in a monitor. That combined with a 3-sided border-less display and two HDMI ports makes for a great product.

If you’re searching for a less expensive alternative monitor, but with the quality of a Samsung, consider the Samsung M5 Series 24-inch FHD 1080p Smart Monitor for $200 from Amazon. You’re losing a few inches off the display of the previous deal, but receiving all the benefits of smart TV. You can connect by Bluetooth or HDMI and start streaming all your favorite platforms like YouTube, Netflix, HBO, and more. It comes with AirPlay 2 and Microsoft Office 365 built in so all you have to worry about is turning it on and getting started.

What better way to test the quality of your new monitor than watching a favorite movie? Thanks to iTunes, you can select a variety of feel good flicks for just $8. Including some all-time favorites like La La Land, The Perks of Being a Wallflower, Liar Liar, and more, you’re sure to find a keeper on this list for a great price.



More on the Samsung T700 Series 27-inch WQHD Monitor:

Samsung T700 27 inch 3 sided borderless screen full of brilliance and precise detail. Exquisite craftsmanship makes the difference in this stylish WQHD monitor with IPS Panel. Simplistic design, total sophistication. Exquisite craftsmanship makes the difference in this stylish 27-inch flat screen monitor with a minimalist 3-sided border-less screen. In a dual monitor setup, the displays line up seamlessly to enjoy stunning WQHD content—without any distracting gap.

