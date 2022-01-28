Score two Kasa Smart Plugs with Alexa/Assistant at the all-time low of $11 (Save 45%)

Amazon is now offering a 2-pack of TP-Link Kasa Smart Plugs HS103P2 for $10.79 when you use the code 40KASAPLUGS with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally priced at $20, you’re not only getting $9 off with this deal, but also scoring the lowest price to date that we’ve tracked. You can now add Alexa or Google Assistant to any outlet and control your appliances use of power whenever you may need. Not only that, but using the Kasa app, you can turn electronics on and off, and schedule timers for lamps, chargers, and more. With an easy set up and 120 volts of power, this smart plug is sure to add some help to your everyday life.

You can also consider a less expensive option with many of the same features. For just $8 on Amazon, the BroadLink Smart Plug Mini can do many of the same tasks as the last deal. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant, you can schedule timers through the app, and it packs the same 120 volts of power. For saving a few dollars, this is a great alternative to the previous deal.

While upgrading your home accessories, think about upgrading your car accessories too with the Mangoora Air Vent Car Phone Mount for $9 on Amazon. Following directions can be a lot easier with this handy tool that just about fits in any car that has a front facing air vent. It supports many modern smartphones from the iPhone 13 Pro Max to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, and more. The mount can rotate in any direction you may need for your ride to help get you there safely and easily.

More on the Kasa Smart Plug HS103:

The HS103 Kasa smart plug is the easiest way you can start controlling lamps, fans, humidifiers and other home electronic appliances. With it adding voice control to any outlet, you could also enjoy the hands-free convenience. The Kasa app contains not only all the feature you expect from TP-Link Kasa family, but also guidance for you through each step of the installation to connect your smart plug with your home Wi Fi, Alexa or Google assistant.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!