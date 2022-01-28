Bring the Super Mario UNO set to game night for under just $5 Prime shipped (Up to 30% off)

Amazon is now offering the Mattel UNO Super Mario card game for $4.99 with free shipping for Prime members. Regularly listed at $6.50. We have seen this one up to $7 or more quite a few times, like it typically fetches at GameStop, with today’s deal being at least 23% off the going rate and the best we can find. This one takes the vintage UNO family card game and injects characters from the Mushroom Kingdom. It essentially follows the classic rules but you’ll also find some minor tweaks like the special Mario Super Star and a pair of customizable cards to bring Nintendo’s beloved mascots to your next game night. Rated 4+ stars at GameStop. Head below for more from $5.

Prefer to stick with the console games? Head over to this morning’s roundup for notable offers on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox titles. You’ll find markdowns on the new Pokémon Legends Arceus as well as Guardians of the Galaxy, Mortal Kombat 11, Untitled Goose Game, and much more. 

  • The classic matching card game, now with a Super Mario Bros theme!
  • Players take turns matching one of their cards with the color or number card shown on the top of the deck.
  • Score points by being the first to get rid of all the cards in your hand.
  • First player or team to 500 wins.
  • Includes special Mario Super Star Card and two customizable cards.

