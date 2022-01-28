Walker Edison’s Side Table will make a great addition to your home at just $94 (Save 45%)

Amazon is now offering the Walker Edison Modern Wood Rectangle Side Table in Dark Walnut for $93.99 shipped. Normally priced at $160, you’re not only getting 45% off, but also the best deal we’ve tracked for this item thus far. It’s the season for cleaning and revamping your home, and what better way to start than with a new side table in your living room? This product measures at just 25 inches tall and 20 inches wide making it able to fit snug in most small spaces around the house. It has two drawers with telescoping metal glides and adjustable angle iron feet for your preference. You can store all your TV remotes and books without cluttering up your coffee table, or use it as a bedside nightstand to hold your electronics. Either way, this side table will add an elegance to any room and, because of this offer, can save you $66 in the process.

If you’re looking for a less expensive alternative, or just think the color wouldn’t match well, consider instead the Winsome Wood Henry Accent Table in Black for $51 on Amazon. Also discounted by 15%, you’re still getting a good deal and paying less than the previous offer as well. This 25 inch tall end table lacks the two sliding drawers like the Walker Edison, but still has a space for concealed storage in its bottom cabinet, and open storage in the top. In a sleek black with a metal handle, this table can fit well in many settings and is a great substitute for the last offer.

What better place to highlight your favorite magazine than on top of your new side table? DiscountMags is offering three magazines for $12 this weekend with many options to choose from. GQ, Esquire, and Men’s and Women’s Health are just a few you can choose from. You don’t have to worry about any auto renewals, just enjoy this great deal while it lasts.

More on the Walker Edison Modern Wood Rectangle Side Table:

You sat on the remote again, interrupting the recording of your significant other’s favorite show. This is not going to be good. It’s really too bad you didn’t have this urban industrial end table to put the remote on. Then, you would be rescued from the bickering when they find out. The end table can also be used as a side table, so you can be saved from such grievous mistakes in the living room. Two drawers will help you hide clutter so you can also impress your other half when they come home to a clean house.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!