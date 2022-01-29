Upgrade your sleep with 100% bamboo sheets and pillowcases priced from $15 at Amazon

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, California Design Den (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a selection of its 100% bamboo sheets and pillowcases from $15 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Our favorite deal is the set of King-sized Bed Sheets for $49.97, down from its normal going rate of $85. Today’s deal marks a return to the second-best price that we’ve tracked all-time, as well. According to California Design Den, this is the “softest and silkiest sheet set you will ever find.” This is due to being 100% bamboo while still remaining machine washable without losing softness. You’ll get a fitted and flat sheet as well as two king pillowcases here to take care of your entire bed once it arrives. Shop the rest of the sale at Amazon right here with prices from $15. Head below for more.

My favorite type of pillow to use is a cooling one, similar to this option from Sealy. Coming in at $35, it’s one of the best ways to spend your savings from today’s lead deal while enjoying a solid sleeping upgrade. While bamboo is naturally cooling, having a gel pillow will help keep you cool in the summer months and is still just as great during the winter.

Speaking of sleep, how well do you actually rest? Wear Withings’ all-new ScanWatch to bed and find out. Right now this fitness tracker is on sale for $252 or you can pick it up with a $50 gift card depending on what you need. It sports sleep tracking among many other fitness metric measurement tools, making it a great buy for keeping tabs on your 2022 goals.

More on the California Design Den Bamboo Sheets:

Slip into the world’s softest and silkiest sheet set that transforms your bedding into a luxurious retreat. These top-rated luxury sheets drape like real silk for a dream glide on the skin. These sheets are superior to cotton, microfiber, bamboo blends, Egyptian cotton sheets, and other high-thread count sheet sets.

