Grab best-selling Amazon’s Kindle eBooks for as low as $2, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering a selection of popular Kindle eBooks for as low as $1.99. With some normally priced at $32 a book, you’ll be getting over 90% off with today’s deals. With a number of different authors and genres to choose from, you can get a kick off into your new years reading resolution for a great price. Not to mention, you’ll own whichever books you choose from and can access them through your smartphone, computer, iPad, and more. Head below for some of our top picks from this deal.

Notable Kindle eBook deals:

Consider yourself more of a movie fan? You’re in luck because iTunes is offering a sale on many film favorites this weekend for just $8 each. Just like the books in the previous deal, every movie you buy will become permanent in your digital collection so you can own and watch it when you please. Some of these titles include La La Land, Legally Blonde, Night at the Museum, Chef, and more.

