Greenworks Gold Box discounts electric mowers, power washers, chainsaws and more from $50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $259.99 shipped, along with several other Greenworks products on sale. Normally priced at $400, you’re saving a solid 35% off with this deal, and scoring the best price we have to date. This battery-powered mower comes with two 24 volt batteries to combine for a total of 48 volts of power with up to 45-minutes of run time. Its brushless motor provides for a quieter mow and a longer lasting life. Not to mention, the mower has a 4-in-1 system for mulch, rear-bagging, side discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and a maximum power exerted. Check out our hands-on review for more. If you’re not in the market for a mower, check out some of the other deals from Greenworks today on sale.

Greenworks products discounted today:

While cleaning up the outside of your home, make the inside of your home just as clean with the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $460 on Amazon. Saving $240 off its normal price, you’ll be scoring a great deal with this product. It has Alexa, dual-camera access via an app, invisible barriers, and more. For an all-around great self-cleaning tool, this smart robot vacuum is a perfect addition to any home.

More on the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, BAG709, BAG710 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment

