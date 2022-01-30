Greenworks Gold Box discounts electric mowers, power washers, chainsaws and more from $50

-
AmazonGreenWorks
Today Only From $50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower for $259.99 shipped, along with several other Greenworks products on sale. Normally priced at $400, you’re saving a solid 35% off with this deal, and scoring the best price we have to date. This battery-powered mower comes with two 24 volt batteries to combine for a total of 48 volts of power with up to 45-minutes of run time. Its brushless motor provides for a quieter mow and a longer lasting life. Not to mention, the mower has a 4-in-1 system for mulch, rear-bagging, side discharge, and Turbo Button for leaf pickup and a maximum power exerted. Check out our hands-on review for more. If you’re not in the market for a mower, check out some of the other deals from Greenworks today on sale.

Greenworks products discounted today:

While cleaning up the outside of your home, make the inside of your home just as clean with the Roborock S6 MaxV Robot Vacuum Cleaner for $460 on Amazon. Saving $240 off its normal price, you’ll be scoring a great deal with this product. It has Alexa, dual-camera access via an app, invisible barriers, and more. For an all-around great self-cleaning tool, this smart robot vacuum is a perfect addition to any home.

More on the Greenworks 48V 20-inch Brushless Cordless Push Lawn Mower:

The Greenworks 24V lithium-ion platform powers over 50 indoor and outdoor products, including lawn mowers, blowers, string trimmers, chainsaws, power tools, and more! The 24V lithium-ion battery provides 20% more power and 35% more run-time, and delivers fade-free power with no memory loss after charging. The outdoor power equipment allows you to tackle up to 1/4 acre with the available 1.5Ah, 2Ah, 4Ah, and 5Ah batteries. USB ports are integrated into the BAG711, BAG708, BAG709, BAG710 batteries, making it a portable charger for phones, tablets, and other compatible electronic accessories. The Greenworks 24V platform comes with a 3 year tool / battery warranty to protect your investment

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

GreenWorks

About the Author

Off-season Greenworks electric mower discounts start at...
Greenworks 48V 17-inch battery-powered mower combo now ...
Home Depot offers up to $549 off RYOBI outdoor lawn gea...
Latest Greenworks 24V 600PSI electric pressure washer f...
Gen3 Verve electric scooter and accessory bundle now $2...
DBPOWER’s portable power station has 18W USB-C/250W A...
RAVPower portable power station with 60W USB-C PD now $...
Prep for spring with this Greenworks Pro 80V 26-in. hed...
Load more...
Show More Comments