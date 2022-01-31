Add some color to your setup with the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset for $50 (Save 29%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset for $49.99 shipped. Normally priced at $70, not only are you saving a solid 29% off its regular tag, but you’ll also be scoring the best price we’ve tracked since the holiday season. The Logitech G335 Gaming Headset offers many key features every gamer may need. With a 3.5mm audio jack, 40mm neodymium drivers, and a flip-to-mute mic, you’re guaranteed to get the sound quality you want and need. The Headset is compatible with numerous PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch versions, as well as being Discord Certified for streamers. That combined with the vibrant mint color makes for a unique addition to your gaming setup. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a gaming headset for a bit of a less expensive price tag, consider the Razer BlackShark V2 X Gaming Headset for $40 from Amazon. Also discounted an extra $20, this gaming headset offers many of the same plusses of the last. Crisp and clear sound, compatibility to consoles and even PC’s with a 3.5mm jack. The headset offers Triforce titanium 50mm sound drivers to top it off and lightweight, breathable ear cushions making them a great alternative to the previous deal.

With all the gaming you’re bound to do with either of these headsets, consider caffeinating yourself through the night with the Cuisinart EM-15 Defines Espresso Machine for $100 on Amazon. You’ll be matching the lowest price that this specific product has ever dropped to, saving you a $100. The Nespresso capsule-based experience makes brewing quick and easy, and with the option of single or double shot beverages, you’re sure to not crash.

More on the Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset

Take your gaming to the next level with Logitech G335 Wired Gaming Headset. These gaming headphones are lightweight and use a suspension headband design to help distribute weight and relieve pressure points. The elastic headband is adjustable and reversible for a customized look and fit. Soft memory foam ear cups and sports mesh material allow for long-lasting comfort, so you don’t have to pause the game. G335 is easy to set up. Simply plug into your game with the 3.5 mm audio jack directly into your PC, laptop, gaming console/controller, or mobile device. The G335 gaming headset with mic is a versatile gaming companion. Easily control the volume or adjust the the microphone to fit all of your gaming needs. \

