Arcade1Up 4-player arcade cabinets, tables, stools, and more on sale up to $150 off (Amazon lows)

Amazon is now offering the Arcade1Up X-Men 4-player WI-Fi Arcade Cabinet with Riser and Stool for $599.99 shipped. Down from $750, today’s deal beats the previous low by an additional $100 and marks the best price that we’ve tracked all-time. This arcade cabinet brings characters designs that are “straight out” of the “legendary Pryde of the X-Men animated pilot.” Able to support up to four simultaneous players, making this perfect for parties and family gatherings. Plus, you’ll be able to remote play with other gamers thanks to built-in Wi-Fi. There’s a riser block and stool included with the bundle as well, and you can take a deeper dive in our announcement coverage then head below for more deals.

More Arcade1Up deals:

More of a collector then a gamer? Right now nearly all of 2021’s Star Wars LEGO sets are on sale from $8. On top of that, you can pick up the Tamagotchi Star Wars R2-D2 for just $16, which is an Amazon all-time low that we’ve tracked.

More on the Arcade1Up X-Men Arcade Cabinet:

Yep, here it is, with character designs straight out of the legendary Pryde of the X- Men animated pilot. The X-Men 4 Player arcade game was an instant smash hit in 1992, allowing players to control Cyclops, Wolverine, Colossus, Storm, Nightcrawler, or Dazzler, in taking on the Brotherhood of Evil Mutants masterminded by Magneto. Four simultaneous players, amazing mutant powers, endless fun. Ready to team up for some remote play? The X-Men 4 Player arcade game is equipped with Live WiFi; yes, you can fight your way through each level with the help of retrogamers anywhere, playing from their own cabinets.

