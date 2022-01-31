Park 2-years of Car and Driver magazine on the table at just $3.50 ea. (Reg. up to $30) + more

DiscountMags is now offering a notable deal on Car and Driver magazine alongside a couple others. You can now lock-in 2-years for $6.99 with free delivery every month, no sales tax, and no auto-renewals to worry about. Regularly a much as $15 per year at Amazon where it currently fetches $8.50, you can score this one at just $3.50 a year today. This is the best price we can find, one of the lowest 2-year offers we have ever tracked, and a great time to either jump in for the first time, land an easy gift for an auto enthusiasts, or renew your subscription. Hit the jump for more.

Covering both domestic and imported vehicles, it includes road tests, “features on performance, sports, international coverage of road race, stock and championship car events, technical reports, personalities and products.” Plus more information on what to expect can be found down below.

You’ll also find notable prices available on Garden & Gun as well as TV Guide, but be sure to visit this past weekend’s magazine sale for even more. It is live through midnight tonight and features any three titles in the sale for $12. While that won’t bring Car and Driver down quite as low as today’s offer, it does include the best price out there on loads of popular titles.

More on Car and Driver:

This magazine is for automobile enthusiasts interested in domestic and imported autos. Each issue contains road tests and features on performance, sports, international coverage of road race, stock and championship car events, technical reports, personalities and products. Road tests are conducted with electronic equipment by engineers and journalists and the results are an important part of the magazine’s review section.

