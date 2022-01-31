EPOS B20 USB streaming microphone has four pickup patterns at new low of $150 (Reg. $199)

Amazon is offering the EPOS B20 USB Streaming Microphone for $149.88 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $199 for this mic and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked, beating our previous mention by $20. Designed to take your streaming setup to the next level, this microphone is simple to use thanks to requiring nothing more then a single USB cable to function. You’ll find integrated audio controls on the microphone, four different pickup patterns, and a studio-quality capsule. On top of that, the mic just looks sleek making it a great addition to any desk. Check out our hands-on review and then head below for more.

Those on a tighter budget will want to consider picking up the Razer Seiren Mini instead. Coming in at $40 on Amazon, you’ll save $110 over today’s deal while still picking up a solid USB microphone. You’ll notably lose out on the four separate pickup patterns available here, so do keep that in mind. However, if you’re just wanting to upgrade from a computer’s built-in microphone, the Razer Seiren Mini is a solid option all around.

If you’re after using a higher-quality microphone for doing Zoom video meetings at work, then we recommend also checking out Apple’s latest M1-powered iMac with its 1080p FaceTime camera. It’s on sale for a new low of $149 off and would be a solid desktop at your workstation. Of course, if it’s gaming you’re after, be sure to swing by our dedicated guide to find other great ways to save on setup upgrades.

More on the EPOS B20 USB Microphone:

Effortlessly captures your voice and gaming audio.

Plug-and-play for ease of use.

Audio controls are right at your fingertips.

Choose from 4 pickup patterns to suit all of your audio needs.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!