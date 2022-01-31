Save up to $500 on coffee and espresso machines: Cuisinart, Breville, more from $50

Amazon is now offering the Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine for $99.99 shipped. Also matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $200, this is a solid $100 price drop that’s matching the lowest we have tracked on Amazon. It is still fetching the full $200 at Macy’s for comparison. Alongside 19 bars of pressure, this machine brings a handy Nespresso capsule-based espresso experience to your kitchen with flavor and brew temperature options in tow. The capsules get automatically dumped into an internal waste bin (up to 12 of them) with the ability to make both single and double shot beverages. It also “produces intense flavor and a rich, velvety smooth crema.” Rated 4+ stars at Best Buy.

More espresso machined deals:

While we are talking kitchen upgrades, our home goods hub features a notable deal on Instant’s 5.7-quart Vortex Air Fryer. Now at the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, this one provides a series of smart cooking programs for “chicken wings, roasted veggies, cinnamon buns and more.”

More on the Cuisinart EM-15 Defined Espresso Machine:

The styling of the Espresso Defined professional-quality espresso machine will make it the centerpiece of any kitchen. With 19 bars of pressure, this unit produces intense flavor and a rich, velvety smooth cream. Presents and menu options let users adjust flavor strength and brew temperature, to customize each cup. Easy start to finish, with used capsules ejected right into an internal waste bin. Compatible with Nespresso OriginalLine capsules, this is Cuisinart at its best!

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!