Get award-winning photo editor Luminar AI with presets and training for $40 (Reg. $235)

If you enjoy making art with your camera, it’s a smart idea to invest in good editing software. The Complete Award-Winning Luminar AI Bundle gives you lifetime access to one of the best apps around, along with useful templates and video training. You can get it today for just $39.99 (Reg. $235) at 9to5Toys Specials.

Editing is an essential skill for any photographer. However, many apps in this space are pretty complex. Instead of feeling creative, you’re more likely to feel confused. Luminar AI is a very different proposition. Available on Windows and Mac, this award-winning app uses artificial intelligence to make editing easier.

Along with basic adjustments, you can use tools like Sky AI and Atmosphere AI to transform the mood of your shots. There is barely any learning curve, and the intelligent tools allow you to retouch portraits in just three minutes.

You can use Luminar AI either as a standalone editor or as a plugin. It won the 2021 Red Dot Award for interface design, and currently has 4.7 out of 5 stars on TrustPilot. With this bundle, you also get three packs of Templates (one-click adjustment presets created by professional photographers) along with a great online photography course. Everything in the bundle comes with a lifetime license.

The content is worth $235 in total, but you can get it today for just $39.99 with this limited-time deal.

