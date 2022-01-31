One by Wacom Student Drawing Tablet lets you ‘move beyond the limitations of a mouse’ for $40

Amazon is offering the One by Wacom Student Drawing Tablet for $39.95 shipped. For comparison, this model normally fetches $60 at Amazon and today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. This drawing tablet helps you to “move beyond the limitations of a mouse” and is “ideal for students and teachers” that are looking for new ways to draw, edit photos, express ideas, and interact in online classes. It’s compact and portable with an active working area that measures 6- by 3.7-inches, with the stylus functioning without a battery. Head below for more.

Be sure to pick up a pack of nibs to be sure that you have spares in case yours gets damaged. While not extremely easy to damage, when traveling and the stylus is floating around in your backpack, there’s a chance that the nib can get nicked, which can interfere with the accuracy of what you can draw. For just $5 on Amazon, you can pick up a 5-pack of spare nibs, meaning you’ll have plenty of spares on hand.

The drawing tablet in today’s lead deal would pair perfectly with Apple’s latest M1 iMac that’s on sale for an Amazon low of $149 off. Coming in at $1,350 right now, you’ll find a 24-inch 4.5K display, Thunderbolt 4, a 1080p FaceTime camera, and much more in tow here. Plus, the drawing tablet is fully compatible so you can start using it as soon as it arrives.

More on the One by Wacom Student Drawing Tablet:

Move beyond the limitations of a mouse with a Wacom drawing tablet; Ideal for students & teachers seeking a digital pen for their computer to draw, edit photos, express ideas & interact in online classes in a natural way

Battery-free, pressure-sensitive pen is comfortable, sturdy, accurate, and feels like pen on paper

Compact and portable with an active working area of (6.0 x 3.7 inch) and can be configured for both left or right-handed use

