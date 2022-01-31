Polk XT15 bookshelf speakers pack a 5.25-inch dynamically balanced woofer at $100 (Save $49)

Best Buy is offering the Polk Monitor XT15 Pair of Bookshelf Speakers for $99.99 shipped. For comparison, Amazon charges $149 for the same pair and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked. These speakers feature a 1-inch tweeter as well as a 5.25-inch dynamically balanced woofer, which is set to deliver “rich, clear audio” as well as “an open mid-range and punchy bass.” Compatible with both 4- and 8-Ohm systems, these speakers are quite versatile for every setup. Plus, they’re even ready to be used in Dolby Atmos or DTS:X surround systems. Head below for more.

If you don’t mind losing a little bit of overall sound quality and compatibility with DTS:X or Dolby Atmos, consider picking up the Edifier R980T Active Bookshelf Speaker pair for $75 on Amazon. Being active you won’t need a separate amp or DAC to power the speakers and it’s even easier to plug in thanks to RCA connectors on the back.

Don’t forget that Tribit’s StormBox Pro portable Bluetooth speaker is currently on sale for $102. This is a match of the 2022 low and the second-best price that we’ve tracked. It gets you ready for spring outings and features 24-hours of playback on a single charge as well as the ability to pair two devices at a time thanks to Bluetooth 5.0.

More on the Polk Monitor Bookshelf Speakers:

Enjoy lifelike sound from movies, games, and music with Polk Monitor XT15 that features a 1″ Tweeter & a 5.25″ Dynamically Balanced Woofer for rich, clear audio, an open mid-range and punchy bass in an immersive soundstage. An upgrade to the critically acclaimed Monitor series, the Polk Monitor XT series features latest innovations in affordable but great sounding speakers, and their stylish design blends with any home décor

