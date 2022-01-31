Rocketbook smart reusable index cards are great for notes and studying at $13 (Reg. $25)

After seeing some notable deals on Rocketbook smart notebooks for the new year, Woot is now offering the Rocketbook Cloud Cards bundle at $12.99 for today only. It ships free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. Regularly $25 and currently fetching over $19 at Amazon, this 48% off the going rate and the lowest price we can find. The 40-pack sells for $14 at Walmart. Ideal for studying, taking quick notes, and even game nights, you’re looking at an 80-pack of 3- by 5-inch smart reusable index cards that wipe clean with a damp cloth. Much like the notebooks, you can beam your notes and doodles to the cloud before you clean them and the package includes a Pilot FriXion pen as well as a microfiber cloth. More details below.

If you need some extra compatible Pilot FriXion pens, you can use your savings to score a 3-pack for $7 Prime shipped at Amazon. Perfect for game night or just so the whole family can make use of the cards, the Pilot FriXion is said to wipe away particularly clean when it comes to Rocketbook reusable products.

Alongs with the standard edition Rocketbook notebook deals we are still tracking, we also have the Orbit executive reusable legal pad model on sale as well. This one is now at the Amazon low of $25.50, down from the regular $40, and you can get all of the details you need in our previous coverage right here. Plus, you’ll find some basic spiral notebooks marked down via Amazon from $9 as well.

More on the Rocketbook Cloud Cards bundle:

An infinite future of learning is possible with Rocketbook Cloud Cards! These reusable index cards use Rocketbook’s patented technology to absorb any ink from the Pilot FriXion line, and can be wiped away with a damp cloth. The free Rocketbook App for iOS and Android is packed with popular cloud service integrations and digital features that connect traditional handwriting with the infinite power of the cloud.

