Save up to $200 on RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other tool kits at Home Depot, today only

-
Home DepotToolsRyobi
Today only $200 off

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. Perfect for outfitting your DIY setup to tackle any upcoming home improvement projects or just get ready for any work that will inevitably arrive, you’ll find a collection of different kits, starter bundles, and more. All highly-rated, you’ll find our top picks down below.

1-Day Home Depot tool sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. This morning saw a collection of Smith & Wesson gear go on sale, including pocket knives, flashlights, tactical gear, and more.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque providing control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. The ONE+ 1.5 Ah Battery feature lithium-ion cells and a fuel gauge. Best of all, the is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 260 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Home Depot

Tools

Ryobi

About the Author

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

Philips Norelco Bodygroom 7000 Body Trimmer and Shaver ...
Amazon’s 15-in-1 Multi-Tool Pocket Knife with she...
DJI Mic wireless kit review: Versatile audio in a premi...
Just $8.50 adds Govee’s 12V Bluetooth-enabled RGB...
Smith & Wesson pocket knives, flashlights, tactica...
Save up to $500 on coffee and espresso machines: Cuisin...
Crate & Barrel Valentine’s Day Collection is...
Organize your entryway with this 3-tier storage table f...
Load more...
Show More Comments