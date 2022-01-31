Save up to $200 on RYOBI, Milwaukee, and other tool kits at Home Depot, today only

Today only, as part of its Special Buy of the Day, Home Depot is taking up to $200 off a selection of combo kits from RYOBI, Milwaukee, RIDGID, and more. Across the board, you’ll score free shipping on nearly everything with the option to take advantage of in-store pickup, too. Perfect for outfitting your DIY setup to tackle any upcoming home improvement projects or just get ready for any work that will inevitably arrive, you’ll find a collection of different kits, starter bundles, and more. All highly-rated, you’ll find our top picks down below.

1-Day Home Depot tool sale highlights:

If your DIY kit is calling for some other gear, our tool guide may very well have you covered with some added savings. This morning saw a collection of Smith & Wesson gear go on sale, including pocket knives, flashlights, tactical gear, and more.

RYOBI ONE+ 18V Drill/Driver Kit features:

RYOBI introduces the 18V ONE+ 2-Tool Combo Kit with Drill/Driver, Impact Driver, (1) 1.5 Ah Battery, 18V Charger, and Bag. The ONE+ Drill/Driver features a 1/2 in. heavy duty single sleeve keyless chuck with 24-position clutch to match your drilling and driving needs. The ONE+ Impact Driver features a variable-speed trigger and 1,800 in./lbs. of torque providing control and power when driving long and large screws or bolts. The ONE+ 1.5 Ah Battery feature lithium-ion cells and a fuel gauge. Best of all, the is part of the RYOBI ONE+ System of over 260 cordless tools that all work on the same battery platform.

