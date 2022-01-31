Score LG’s 32-inch 4K UltraFine Monitor at $400 (New low, Save $100)

Amazon is now offering the LG 32UN650-W UHD Monitor with UltraFine IPS Display for $399.99 shipped. Normally priced at $500, not only are you saving a solid $100 with this deal, but also grabbing the all-time low price for this product that we’ve tracked. You can finally add a second or third high-quality monitor to your set-up with this deal and get all the great features you’d want out of a monitor. A 60Hz refresh rate, HDR10 compatibility, a 32-inch UHD (3840 x 2160) IPS Display, two HDMI and DisplayPort, and a 3-side virtually borderless design are just a few of the highlights of this product. Its also height adjustable to your preference and can be wall mounted. Head below for more.

If you’re looking for a monitor with the quality of an LG, but for a less expensive price, consider the LG 32QN600-B 32-inch QHD IPS Monitor with HDR10 for $280 via Amazon. For a price cut to the last deal, you’re still getting a large 32-inch display, HDR10 compatibility, and wall mounting if you choose. This monitor does have a visible border unlike the last deal, but includes two HDMI ports and a SRGB 99% Color Gamut display. This deal ,all in all, is a solid alternative to the last.

If you’re into portable technology, consider picking up the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE for $380 on Amazon. With the option of also purchasing a keyboard case, this tablet can become a PC on-the-go. With up to 1TB of extra storage with a microSD card, a 10,090mAh battery, and a large 12.4-inch display this tablet features many of the plusses of an at-home computer.

More on the LG 32UN650-W UHD Monitor:

The UHD 4K IPS monitor that does it all. Elevate your views with the UHD monitor ranked #1 in the U.S. At 31.5″ and 16:9 screen ratio, LG’s UltraFine Monitor with UHD 4K IPS Display features realistic, accurate color, enhanced contrast, clarity and detail at wide angles. It shines as a productivity powerhouse, delivering a flexible workstation experience and easy setup, yet amplifies gaming with cutting-edge features and elevates entertainment with HDR10 and MAXXAUDIO stereo speakers. Color Gamut (Typ.) DCI-P3 95 per cent and Color Depth(Number of Colors) 1.07B.

