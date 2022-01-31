Pick up the Teeter FitSpine X3 inversion table while it’s at an Amazon low of $285 (Reg. $469)

Today only, as part of its Epic Daily Deals, Woot via Amazon is offering the Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table for $284.99 shipped. For comparison, you’d normally pay $469 for this inversion table over the past several months and today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re looking for a way to alleviate back pain without going to the doctor, an inversion table could be just the ticket. This model is registered with the FDA as well, helping you to have peace of mind that it’ll provide quality relief. On top of that, the extra-long design offers “unmatched comfort and support.” It takes nothing more than a simple arm movement to shift your body weight and go between upright and suspended positions. Head below for more.

Whether you’re on a tighter budget or want to pick up additional gear to keep your back feeling good, consider picking up the TOLOCO Massage Gun for $90 on Amazon once you clip the on-page coupon. Designed to help relieve fatigued muscles after a long day’s work, keeping this massage gun around the house is the perfect pair to the inversion table on sale above.

If you’re wanting to listen to podcasts, music, or YouTube videos while using the inversion table, then we recommend picking up Sony’s latest XM4 true wireless earbuds while they’re on sale for $248. However, those on tighter budgets won’t want to miss the active noise cancelling XM3 true wireless earbuds on sale for $128, though you’ll miss out on some of the features of the newer models going this route.

More on the Teeter FitSpine X3 Inversion Table:

X3 PREMIUM FEATURES: Extra-long, aerospace-grade stainless steel ankle lock handle for easy securing. Stretch Assist and Traction Handles for added stretching options and assistance. Acupressure Nodes provide trigger-point release while Lumbar Bridge supports and focuses traction on the lower back. EZ-Angle tether features preset markings at 20, 40, and 60 degrees.

UNMATCHED COMFORT & SUPPORT: FlexTech Bed with 8-point floating suspension system moves wiht you for greater range of motion and allows for maximum body slide for better decompression. Grip-and-Stretch Handholds in the bed and frame for added stretching options. Patented wrap-around ankle cups for comfortable, ergonomic fit.

PRECISION ROTATION FOR TOTAL CONTROL: It’s easy to do – simple arm movements shift your body weight so you can effortlessly invert and return to the upright position. Easily adjusts to any angle with optional lock-out in full inversion.

