Popular TeeTurtle plushies and gifts now 30% off via Amazon Valentine’s Day sale from $4.50

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off Valentine’s Day toys and collectibles with deals starting from $4.50. One standout is the popular TeeTurtle plushy toys in various Valentine’s Day-worthy colors at $10.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $15, this is matching the Black Friday and holiday pricing we saw last year on the internet-famous plushy with up to 30% in savings to be had. These popular adorable little octopus toys feature a sort of reversible design with a cuddly mean face on one side and a happy one on the other to show off your mood on TikTok or to whomever else might be interested. Head below for additional Valentine’s Day toy deals at Amazon.

The Amazon Valentine’s Day toys and collectibles sale is offering up to 30% off a range of other products as well, from Play-Doh and the Little Mermaid dolls to kits for the kids, dating card games, Melissa and Doug gear, and more. As we mentioned above, the deals start from just $4.50 and make for a great way to score some cute little additions to those flowers you’re about to buy or just as a notable way to land some new toys for the kids.

If you’re on the hunt for a sweet Valentine’s Day gift, a great place to start is our 2022 roundup of the best new perfumes featuring options from Jo Malone, Lancome, Rebecca Minkoff, and more. Just be sure to check out the Converse Valentine’s Day Collection (it’s a must-see) as well as the adidas collection that’s launching festive prints with pricing from $10.

More on the TeeTurtle plushy toys:

This award-winning, #1 best-selling plushie has taken TikTok by storm! Your favorite creators have it, and now you can too!

“The reversible mood octopus is pretty much a 2021 Beanie Baby” – The Today Show

Show your mood without saying a word! Whether you’re having a great day or everything is terrible, the Octopus Plushie can show your friends and family how you’re feeling. Simply flip the plushie to its happy face or its angry face.

