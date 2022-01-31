New Amazon all-time low drops the Wyze Cam V3 with LED spotlight down to $34 (Save 30%)

Amazon is currently offering the Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight for $34.20 shipped. Down from the usual $50 going rate, you’re looking at a new all-time low that’s not only $2 under our previous mention, but a grand total of 30% off. Delivering the brand’s latest affordable smart home upgrade, the Wyze Cam V3 arrives with 1080p feeds alongside Alexa and Assistant integration. Alongside its IP65 weather-resistant design, there’s also an added spotlight module which can be toggled on and off in the app, or automated to respond to motion events and the like. Other notable features like a Starlight sensor for color night vision alongside free cloud storage, and continuous recording round out the package. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look and then head below more.

Today’s lead deal is honestly as good as it gets for a smart camera from a well-known brand, especially when you throw in the added spotlight features. You’ll pay $2 more right now for the standard Wyze Cam V3, which lacks the added security functionality of the LED module.

As for the latest from Wyze, we just too a hands-on look at the brand’s new Cam Pan v2. Delivering new features like color night vision on top of its already popular pan and tilt design, you’ll find 1080p recording on top of motion detection and more, at an affordable price too. You can get all of the details on what to expect in our hands-on review right here.

Wyze Cam V3 Spotlight features:

Wyze Cam v3 is a wired video camera with an IP65 rating so you can confidently install it outside in the rain or inside in the kids room. An all-new Starlight Sensor records night time video in full, vivid color. The Starlight Sensor can see full color in environments up to 25x darker than traditional video cameras and the new f/1.6 aperture captures 2x more light.

