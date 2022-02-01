Add Ethernet, HDMI, SD, Type-A, more to your USB-C laptop with Satechi’s 9-in-1 hub at $65

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $64.99 shipped. Down from a $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is just $5 above our last mention from early last month. This all-in-one portable USB-C hub helps bring ports back to your computer that might be missing. Notably, it includes 4K60 HDMI, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, 100W USB-C PD passthrough charging, SD/microSD readers, and two Type-A ports. The compact size also means you can easily slip this hub into a purse, backpack, or laptop bag. Head below for more.

If you’re okay giving up Gigabit Ethernet as well as VGA outputs, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a suitable replacement to today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not quite as robust as Satechi’s above, but coming in at $35 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $30 here. It still delivers 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C passthrough charging, SD/microSD, and Type-A for plenty of I/O expansion for your on-the-go setup.

Need portable storage as well? Right now you can pick up Crucial’s pocket-sized X6 SE 4TB USB-C Portable SSD on sale for $380 shipped. This is a discount of up to $110 from its normal going rate and delivers a solid portable storage experience that also slips into a backpack or purse with ease.

More on the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub:

Features the nine essential ports to any modern workspace: USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots – with an easy to use, plug and play design

Includes two detachable USB-C cables – a short travel-friendly version that tucks into the adapter for easy storage and another 1-meter cable, perfect to use docked at your desk to help hide messy cables

Equipped with an 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and an added VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for more display options whether at your home office or presenting at a client’s. Supports one display at a time or mirror all together

