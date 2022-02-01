Add Ethernet, HDMI, SD, Type-A, more to your USB-C laptop with Satechi’s 9-in-1 hub at $65

Today only, as part of its Deals of the Day, Best Buy offers the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub for $64.99 shipped. Down from a $100 going rate at Amazon, today’s deal is just $5 above our last mention from early last month. This all-in-one portable USB-C hub helps bring ports back to your computer that might be missing. Notably, it includes 4K60 HDMI, VGA, Gigabit Ethernet, 100W USB-C PD passthrough charging, SD/microSD readers, and two Type-A ports. The compact size also means you can easily slip this hub into a purse, backpack, or laptop bag. Head below for more.
If you’re okay giving up Gigabit Ethernet as well as VGA outputs, Anker’s 7-in-1 USB-C hub is a suitable replacement to today’s lead deal. Sure, it’s not quite as robust as Satechi’s above, but coming in at $35 on Amazon, you’re saving an additional $30 here. It still delivers 4K HDMI, 100W USB-C passthrough charging, SD/microSD, and Type-A for plenty of I/O expansion for your on-the-go setup.
Need portable storage as well? Right now you can pick up Crucial’s pocket-sized X6 SE 4TB USB-C Portable SSD on sale for $380 shipped. This is a discount of up to $110 from its normal going rate and delivers a solid portable storage experience that also slips into a backpack or purse with ease.
More on the Satechi 9-in-1 USB-C Hub:
- Features the nine essential ports to any modern workspace: USB-C PD charging (up to 100W), HDMI and VGA display outputs, Gigabit Ethernet, USB-C data port, two USB-A data ports, and micro/SD card reader slots – with an easy to use, plug and play design
- Includes two detachable USB-C cables – a short travel-friendly version that tucks into the adapter for easy storage and another 1-meter cable, perfect to use docked at your desk to help hide messy cables
- Equipped with an 4K HDMI port (up to 60Hz) and an added VGA port (up to 1080p 60Hz) for more display options whether at your home office or presenting at a client’s. Supports one display at a time or mirror all together
