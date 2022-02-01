Amazon’s offering winter face masks, gaitors, gloves, more $6 Prime shipped, today only

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Tough Outfitters (100% positive feedback) via Amazon offers up to 20% off Tough Outfitters Winter Headwear. One of the most notable items from this sale is the Face Mask and Neck Gaiter for $10.36 Prime shipped. Regularly this gaiter is priced at up to $15 and today’s rate is a new Amazon all-time low. Take on the winter weather with a face gaiter that has a fleece lining to retain heat. The material is highly breathable as well as sweat-wicking to help keep you comfortable. It can be worn by either men or women alike too. Find even more deals by heading below the jump.

Additional deals:

Finally, you will want to check out the adidas Flash Sale that’s offering new markdowns up to 40% off from just $7.

Tough Outfitters Winter Face and Neck Gaitor features:

Balaclava protects you against the elements whether you blaze down the slopes like Shaun White, shovel snow faster or motorcycle in the desert like Mad Max.

Imagine cold blistery snow and sleet hitting you…and a smile on your face. No problem, you say. Our stretchy, breathable fabric protects your face while wicking away moisture. The fleece lining retains heat. To prevent stuffiness, our balaclavas feature mesh breathing panels to increase airflow while minimizing condensation on your goggles. That’s why you’re smiling.

Ultimate Versatility: Wear it over your mouth and nose as a face mask, or pull it down and wear it as a neck gaiter. People use our gaiter face mask for skiing, snowboarding, riding, ATVing, hunting, construction, warehouse work and shovelling snow.

Your Ears Will Thank You: Your half clava neck gaiter contains slots for your ears, making sure they stay warm and groovy like you. You won’t be caught with your gaiter (or pants) down as you bomb down hills.

