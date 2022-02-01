Anker’s H11 Pure Cordless Hand Vac now matching holiday price at $29.50 (Reg. up to $60)

Walmart is now offering the Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Pure Cordless Handheld Vacuum Cleaner for $29.44 with free shipping in orders over $35 or with Walmart+ (free trial). Regularly up to $60 at Amazon and more like $40 at Walmart, this is matching our mention from holiday season 2021 and the lowest we can find. It features a wireless 5500Pa of suction power, a microUSB charging cable, and a nice little 2-in-1 crevice tool “to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture.” The Pure model even has a novel built-in ozone air purification function to “freshen up the environment” in between vacuuming sessions. You can get a closer look in our hands-on feature of the standard model as part of our video review series. Rated 4+ stars at Walmart and you’ll find more details below.

For something even more affordable, check out this BLACK+DECKER Dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum. It sells for $22 Prime shipped at Amazon and provides a similar tether-free solution for quick clean ups around the house. It doesn’t have that modern design you’ll find above, or the ozone purification setting, but it will save you another $8 or so.

Prefer to just have a robot do the vacuuming instead? Me too. We are tracking loads of Anker eufy models starting at $160 or less still in our previous roundup. Just be sure to check out this deal on Roborock’s S6 MaxV smart robotic vacuum while it’s $240 off the going rate over at Amazon. All of the details you need are right here.

More on the Anker eufy HomeVac H11 Handheld Vac:

Lightweight and Compact: Completely cordless, weighing just 1. 2lbs, and being roughly the size of a wine bottle. Cleaning is made effortless and storage is made simple. Dust Devouring Suction: With 5500Pa of power, you can suck up every spec in seconds when everyday mess is made. Every Nook and Cranny Covered: Use the 2-in-1 crevice tool to reach into the deepest corners of your sofa or under low-lying furniture. Micro USB Connectivity for Convenient Charging: Simply use a USB charger anywhere in your home and charge with ease.

