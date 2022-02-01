AquaSonic’s popular wireless charging toothbrush + eight brush heads at $25 (30% off)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Pure Daily Care (95% positive feedback in the last 12 months from thousands) via Amazon is offering the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush for $25.12 shipped. Regularly $37, this is more than 30% off the going rate, well below the previous $31 deal price, and the best we can find. While we are still tracking some notable offers on name brand Oral-B solutions, this popular AquaSonic solution provides a ton of value with eight included brush heads as well as a wireless charger and a travel case you won’t get with similarly priced options from the big boys. With 40,000 vibrations per minute, it also delivers all of the most important features including an IPX7 waterproof design, four brushing modes, and a notification timer so you know you’ve done a proper job. Head below for more details.

You can save a touch more on the Philips One by Sonicare Battery Toothbrush, which also includes an arguably more modern design. But as we noted above, the extra savings here might not be worth the fact that you’ll need to spring for brush heads eventually and you certainly won’t be getting eight of them included in the package like today’s lead deal.

Head over to yesterday’s Crest and Oral-B roundup for deals on more advanced models as well the 3D WhiteStrips. Now sitting at holiday-worthy pricing, this is a great chance to score some teeth whitening strips to get that smile on point for the new year from $28.50. Browse through everything, including some of the first price drops of the year, right here.

More on the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush:

40,000 VPM Smart Toothbrush – Beauty, brains and power. The Black Series is a world class modern electric toothbrush packed with the most up to date technology. It features an ultra-powerful and industry leading motor producing 40,000 vibrations per minute , lithium-ion battery, ultra-fast wireless charging, 4 mode operation, smart vibration timers, 8 DuPont engineered brush heads and bristles, and a custom travel case; all with a sleek ultra-slim, lightweight and IPX7 rated waterproof design.

