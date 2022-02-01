Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Sleep Attack TD, Drop The Chicken, ONE METEO, more

-
We are kicking off a new month with the best deals in Mac and iOS apps today. Just be sure to check out this morning’s price drops on Apple’s latest 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros as well as iPad Air and the 24-inch 8-core M1 iMac as well. As for today’s software discounts, we have titles like ONE METEO – local weather, Sleep Attack TD, Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus, Kenshō, and more waiting for you down below the fold. Hit the jump for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals. 

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: ONE METEO – local weather: FREE (Reg. $15)

iOS Universal: Hex – AI Board Game: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Drum Beats+ Rhythm Machine: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Locker Pro – Password Manager: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Brain School: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Blur background.: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Sleep Attack TD: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Drop The Chicken 2 The Circus: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Headshot Camera for Portraits: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Photo Power Tools: $2 (Reg. $3)

Mac: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Bird’s Forest: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: File Explorer for Mac [Pro]: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: PXL – mosaic art: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Juicy Realm: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ICEY: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: To the Moon: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Kenshō: $1 (Reg. $4)

iOS Universal: Lovecraft’s Untold Stories: $2 (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Home Behind: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: ProCamera. Manual RAW Camera: $13 (Reg. $15)

Mac: Civilization VI: $9 (Reg. $60)

Mac: SEE Finance 2: $30 (Reg. $40)

More on ONE METEO:

Be prepared and plan smartly with global hyper-accurate forecasts, rain and snow alerts, air quality, weather maps, and wind speeds. One Meteo unique forecasts are in used source data by industries, from aviation to on-demand players, who can’t afford to make a bad call based on weather. One Meteo based on data from the connected world, traditional data sources, and new, cutting-edge modeling – is hyper-accurate, specific, and relevant to your life.

