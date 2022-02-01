DEWALT’s 12-inch compound double bevel miter saw falls to Amazon low at $299 (Reg. $369+)

Amazon is offering the DEWALT 12-inch Compound Double Bevel Miter Saw for $299 shipped. For comparison, Lowe’s sells this saw for $399, Home Depot has it for $369, and today’s deal marks a new low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. Designed to become the center of your workflow for breaking down material, this miter saw offers a 12-inch blade and 14 positive stops for repeatable miter accuracy. You’ll also find tall sliding fences that can support up to 6 5/8 tall pieces for vertical accuracy. Plus, the double bevel design allows it to go from 0 to 48 degrees left or right, making this a versatile part of any toolkit. Head below for more.

If you’re just getting started with woodworking or DIY projects, we recommend saving the cash and opting for a 10-inch saw instead. Matebo HPT has a model for just $102 at Amazon and it’s a fantastic choice all around. While it maxes out at right under 6-inches for cutting width, you’ll find that the 6-inch capacity is more than enough to get your projects started.

After a long day’s work, there’s nothing like a good meal. Right now the Z GRILLS pellet grill and smoker is on sale for $349, which is both a new all-time low that we’ve tracked as well as a $176 discount from its normal going rate. This 8-in-1 grill is perfect for smoking, searing, and more once the weather warms up this spring.

  • Stainless steel miter detent plate with 14 positive stops delivers repeatable accuracy and worksite durability for the 12-inch miter saw blade
  • Tall sliding fences of the mitre saw support crown molding up to 6-5/8-inch nested and base molding up to 6-1/2-inch vertically against fence
  • Double-bevel design of DEWALT miter saw allows saw to bevel 0 degree – 48 degree to the left and right with positive stops at 0 degree, 22.5 degree, 33.9 degree, and 45 degree

