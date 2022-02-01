Lenovo RTX 3070 desktop now $1,624, Razer Blade 15 Advanced RTX 3070 $450 off, more

Lenovo is offering its Tower 7i Gaming Desktop with i7/16GB/512GB/RTX 3070 for $1,623.99 shipped with the code LEGIONDEALS20 applied at checkout. This saves you 20% from its normal going rate of $2,030 at Lenovo and marks one of the best RTX 3070 desktop deals that we’ve tracked all-time. Sporting an unlocked 11th Generation i7 processor and RTX 3070 graphics card, this desktop is built to handle just about any game you can throw at it. The RTX 3070 brings 8GB of VRAM and support for both DLSS and DLAA, which offers better performance in supported games. On top of that, HDMI 2.1 is in tow for 4K120 gaming over HDMI instead of only through DisplayPort. Of course, there’s also 16GB of DDR4 RAM, a 512GB NVMe PCIe 4.0 SSD, and a 1TB 7200RPM internal hard drive for storage. Head below for additional deals.

More gaming PC deals:

If you’re needing additional storage in a desktop or laptop, then consider picking up the WD_BLACK SN750 SE NVMe SSD. On sale from $50, you’ll find a storage drive with speeds of up to 3,600MB/s, which is a solid performance boost from older SSDs and traditional HDDs. Plus, NVMe drives are easier to install and mount directly to the motherboard, no additional cables required.

More on the Lenovo Tower 7i Gaming Desktop:

The Legion Tower 7i gaming desktop unleashes overclocked performance via 10th Gen Intel Core K-Series processors for ultimate in-game domination. Push your system (and yourself) to the top of the rankings with up to 10 cores, 20 threads, and up to 5.3GHz Turbo Boost. Further, you can game, stream, and record at peak performance via Intel WiFi 6 for the ultimate, lag-free gaming experience.

