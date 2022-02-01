Nintendo Valentine’s Day game sale up to 75% off: PAC-MAN, Mario, family titles, more from $4

We are now tracking some Valentine’s Day game sales courtesy of Nintendo’s eShop storefront. With up to 75% in savings, there are now a collection of Ubisoft titles on sale alongside some Bandai Namco games starting from just $4. Mario, the Assassin’s Creed series, and Immortals Fenyx Rising are all included here but you’ll also find some great retro titles for your collection, like PAC-MAN and the NAMCO MUSEUM ARCHIVES, as well as some virtual family board games, and more. There are some top-tier first-party Switch games marked down in this morning’s roundup and our top picks from the Nintendo Valentine’s Day game sale are down below.

Nintendo eShop Valentine’s Day game sale:

Nintendo recently updated its Switch Online N64 library with Banjo-Kazooie and Legend of Zelda Majora’s Mask. Just be sure to swing by our latest PowerA roundup for deals on Switch controllers and cases from $12 including the Poké Ball and Pikachu models you’ll find right here.

More on PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION:

The highly acclaimed PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION series has finally come to the Nintendo Switch in “PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS!” Featuring eye-popping high-resolution 3D graphics and funky visuals, the latest version of the classic game takes chomping and chasing through mazes to a whole new level! Play by yourself or with your friends in the all new co-op mode, “PAC-MAN CHAMPIONSHIP EDITION 2 PLUS 2P” – exclusive only to the Nintendo Switch! When one player gets caught by a ghost, the other player can come to the rescue. Team up with your friends and family to weave through the mazes and make it to the boss battle together!

