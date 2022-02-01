Outfit a home theater with up to 50% off Polk soundbars, speakers, subs, more from $100

Amazon is now disocunting a selection of Polk home theater gear including soundbars, surround sound speakers, subwoofers, and more. Shipping is free across the board. Headlining all of the discounts is the Polk Audio React Soundbar at $179. Down from $269, you’re looking at one of the first overall discounts, a new all-time low, and $90 in savings. Sporting a 5.1-channel audio array, this home theater in a box measures 34 inches long. Alongside HDMI connectivity and Bluetooth, there’s also onboard Alexa that can be summoned thanks to four far-field microphones. You can get the full scoop in our launch coverage, but then be sure to check out all of the other discounts below from $100.

Soundbars:

Bookshelf speakers:

Tower Speakers:

And even more:

Alongside all of the indoor gear for your home theater, today’s Amazon Gold Box is offering up some discounts for expanding your sound system to the outdoors. Including several pairs of weather-resistant speakers, you’ll find prices starting at $129.35 today and with as much as 35% in savings attached.

Polk Audio React Soundbar features:

The Polk React Series is the newest series within Polk’s highly successful sound bar lineup. Developed by legendary speaker designers, elevate your home entertainment with Polk React Sound Bar that connects to virtually any TV. This stunning six-driver virtual surround sound speaker fills any room with Dolby & DTS surround sound without the need to add any additional speakers.

