Smartphone Accessories: ESR 2-pack Ultra-Tough iPhone 13/Pro Tempered Glass $18, more

ACS Mall_ESR Authorized (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon is offering a 2-pack of its Ultra-Tough Tempered Glass Screen Protectors for iPhone 13/Pro at $17.84 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally $21 at Amazon, today’s deal marks a return to the all-time low that we’ve tracked only once before at Amazon. These tempered glass screen protectors offer a solid feature set all around. Designed to be “ultra-touch” according to ESR, you’ll find the tempered glass is rated to withstand up to 110-pounds of force before it cracks. This means it’ll be hard to crack the screen protector and that it’ll withstand scratches easily. Plus, since you’ll get two in the package, if one does end up breaking, there’s a spare ready to be installed.

Compatibility: only compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro; with precise speaker cutout and full sensor support. As Tough as it Gets: resists up to 110 lb of force to protect your screen from scratches and damage. Smooth and Clean: special coating helps to keep your screen smudge and fingerprint free. HD Clarity: ultra-clear full-coverage glass ensures full Face ID compatibility and pixel perfect front camera quality. Easy Application: easy installation frame and cleaning kit make bubble-free application a breeze

